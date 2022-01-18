Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $11.00 at Bank of America

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 14,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Plains GP by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after acquiring an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.