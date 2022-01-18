Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.15

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.15 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.33 ($0.13). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.13), with a volume of 191,003 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £29.40 million and a PE ratio of -24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.15.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total value of £96,694.62 ($131,934.26).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.