Playcent Trading Down 40.9% Over Last 7 Days (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $46,021.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,341,255 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

