PlayGame Market Capitalization Tops $232,062.21 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $232,062.21 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

