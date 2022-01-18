PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 4.9% Higher

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 13,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 251,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.