Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Critical Review

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $65.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic 33.98% 31.81% 18.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.68 $166.83 million $7.16 7.97

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Plaza Retail REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

