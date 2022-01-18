Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Gap Down to $92.86

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.86, but opened at $88.12. Plexus shares last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.96.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Plexus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

