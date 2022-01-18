POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
