PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.36. 2,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

