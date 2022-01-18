Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.40

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.40 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 184.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 1278039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of £518.32 million and a PE ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

