Polaris (PII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2021 guidance at $9.000-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at ~$9.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.