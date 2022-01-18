Polen Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Billion Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,234,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 246,874 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 8.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Meta Platforms worth $4,491,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock worth $204,647,903. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $322.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $897.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.07. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.16 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

