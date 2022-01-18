Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,806,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,487,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $465.12 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.15. The company has a market cap of $438.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.54.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

