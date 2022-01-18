Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,878,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,828 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of PayPal worth $1,789,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

PYPL opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

