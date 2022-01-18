Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,280 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Medtronic worth $127,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 97,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 145,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $23,572,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Shares of MDT opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

