Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,515,073 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,515,073 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Accenture worth $2,150,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $352.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

