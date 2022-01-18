Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.53 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $24.53 billion and approximately $1.36 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

