Polker (PKR) Price Down 10.8% This Week

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Polker has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $155,467.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polker has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.13 or 0.07449467 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,357.98 or 0.99851790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars.

