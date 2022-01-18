PolySwarm Trading 250.1% Higher This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 250.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $125.24 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

