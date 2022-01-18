Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.09

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.09 and last traded at $98.95, with a volume of 3779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

