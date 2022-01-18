Populous Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $20.98 million and $675,983.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

