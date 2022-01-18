Position Exchange (POSI) Price Hits $2.23 on Top Exchanges

Position Exchange (CURRENCY:POSI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Position Exchange has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Position Exchange coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00005262 BTC on popular exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $53.60 million and approximately $26.81 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00068339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.90 or 0.07453202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.90 or 0.99880414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067384 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Position Exchange Coin Profile

Position Exchange’s total supply is 34,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,065,541 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx

Position Exchange Coin Trading

