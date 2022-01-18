Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Short Interest Update

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PXXLF remained flat at $$5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. Poxel has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXXLF. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Poxel in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

