PPG Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,743 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average volume of 906 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $163.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.