PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,383.90 ($18.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.95. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($24.56). The firm has a market cap of £588.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.
