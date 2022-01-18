PPHE Hotel Group’s (PPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($23.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,383.90 ($18.88) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,385.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,439.95. PPHE Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,800 ($24.56). The firm has a market cap of £588.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

