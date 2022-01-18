Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 11.5%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.52. 4,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
