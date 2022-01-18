Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 11.5%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.52. 4,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 149,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

