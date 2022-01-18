Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PDS. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,550. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

