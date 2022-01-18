Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.19

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 5022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.