Presearch Price Hits $0.37 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Presearch has a total market cap of $147.54 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00335315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

