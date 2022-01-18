Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,031 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

