Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 76,150 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Cytokinetics worth $21,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $872,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,335 shares of company stock worth $7,485,014 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

