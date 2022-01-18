Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of RenaissanceRe worth $22,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

