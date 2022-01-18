Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of LGI Homes worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.23. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.20 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

