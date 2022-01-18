Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.48 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 346.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 287,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10,303.9% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 264,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 261,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

