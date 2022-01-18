Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.62 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of OneMain worth $21,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,520,000 after purchasing an additional 234,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,688,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

