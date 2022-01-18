Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.88 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

