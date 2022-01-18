Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.02 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of South Jersey Industries worth $22,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 363.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 55.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

