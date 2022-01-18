Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Shutterstock worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Shutterstock by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.25.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

