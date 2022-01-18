Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.89 Million Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $22,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.