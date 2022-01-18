Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Visteon worth $21,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $213,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

