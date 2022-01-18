Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of Bristow Group worth $21,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTOL opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

