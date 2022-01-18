Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 341,771 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,727,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

BBWI stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

