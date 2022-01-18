Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of EQT worth $21,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

