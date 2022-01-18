Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Pentair worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

