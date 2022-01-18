Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Lumentum worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.24.

LITE opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

