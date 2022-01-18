Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

