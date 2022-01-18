Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,933 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.