Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 156,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.97 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

