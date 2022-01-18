Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Coherent worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 66.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coherent by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,999 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.85 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

