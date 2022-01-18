Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of EMCOR Group worth $21,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $124.65 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

